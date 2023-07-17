Style co-stars Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan to reunite after 20 years.

and Sahil Khan, known for their films 'Style' (2001) and 'Xcuse Me' (2003), are collaborating once again after nearly two decades. The duo gained popularity after their hilarious performances in both films. 'Xcuse Me' was directed by N Chandra and was a sequel to 'Style'.This time, along with Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan, the makers will be launching a new actress. However, the details about it have been kept under wraps. The shooting of the movie will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Sharman expressed his excitement on Instagram and wrote, "With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for 3 Idiots (sic)." According to the Times of India, Sahil Khan revealed his enthusiasm and said, "The writer and the director - Sam Khan - and I have known each other for a long time and am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He's a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with." Writer Milap Zaveri, who would be writing the dialogues and screenplay, promised that the movie would be a full-on entertainer with all the necessary ingredients to keep the audience glued to their seats. Producer Hitesh Khushalani expressed his excitement about reuniting Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan, who will undoubtedly make the audience burst into laughter with their impeccable comic timing and natural sense of humour.