Subhash Ghai expresses pride in Shah Rukh Khan’s achievements as he turns 60

Mumbai, Nov 2 Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai extended a warm birthday wish to superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the actor turned 60.

Sharing a heartfelt message, Ghai reflected on witnessing SRK’s incredible journey from his early days in Mumbai to becoming one of India’s most celebrated icons. The filmmaker expressed deep admiration for the actor’s relentless hard work and success, describing him as a true hero and a source of inspiration. Taking to his Instagram handle, the director posted an adorable photo where Shah Rukh could be seen planting a sweet kiss on the filmmaker.

Alongside the image, Subhash Ghai wrote, “HAPPY 60th BIRTHDAY Dear SHAHRUKH Seen your journey of esteemed achievements at all levels since your beginning of being in Mumbai. Just amazing And it s a just solo credit to you. No one else I did learnt few things from you in our journey together A real word for u goes as REAL HERO I wud express In nut shell Proud of u always stay blessed always lots of love. । SG family.” (sic)

The ‘Raees’ actor had worked with Subhash Ghai in the 1997 Hindi musical romance film Pardes, which also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Apurva Agnihotri, Alok Nath, Amrish Puri, and Himani Shivpuri.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday in the company of his loved ones at his residence in Alibaug. The superstar marked the milestone occasion with close friends and family. A day earlier, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda were spotted boarding an M2M ferry as they headed to Alibaug for the celebrations.

Farah Khan shared two pictures with SRK on her Instagram, giving a glimpse into the Alibaug birthday celebrations. For the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years.”

Karan Johar also shared a photo from the bash where he was seen posing with Rani Mukerji, while Ananya Panday was seen in the background. “Guess the photo bomber?" he wrote.

