Subhash Ghai reveals his inspiration behind composing for '36 Farmhouse'

Mumbai, Jan 19 Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has talked about his inspiration behind composing and writing songs for web film '36 Farmhouse'.

He said: "Since I became writer-director, whenever I start writing a script, I have had a habit of thinking of music also along with story lines and its characters and I used to suggest my poetic catch lines from my script to my lyrics writers and mood of the music to my composers.

"So, my songs became an integral part of the film itself. This process clicked in a big way. So, now while writing the storyline of '36 Farmhouse', I did write few lyrics and started composing too as per the story and characters."

Ghai said it gave him an opportunity to test himself independently to write and compose three songs in a flow.

"Today technology helps you a lot in composing song and music. I hired a musician from Whistling Woods Music School, Abhishek Bonthu, who translated my vision and compositions into a song on computer," he said.

He added: "Then I requested two legendary singers Sonu Nigam and Hariharan to lend their voices to my songs and they did oblige me happily and made a lot of difference to my creation as a composer."

The filmmaker said that it was also four decades of learning from association with veterans like Laxmikant Pyarelal and A.R. Rahman and Anand Bakshi as great lyricists.

"Thirdly, I had also developed a knack of writing poems and songs during these two years of pandemic time."

The film '36 Farmhouse' is directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma and it features Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini and Ashwini Kalsekar among others.

The film releases on ZEE5 on January 21.

