Subhash Ghai reveals why ‘Black & White’ remains his most unconventional film

Mumbai, Dec 26 Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently looked back at his 2008 film “Black & White” and called it one of the most unconventional projects of his career.

Reflecting on the audience response and the intent behind the film, Ghai shared why it stood apart from his usual style and continues to remain close to his heart years after its release. Taking to Instagram, the director shared a poster of the film featuring Anil Kapoor and revealed that “Black & White” was very different from the kind of films he is usually known for. In the caption, Subhash mentioned that while sections of the mass audience initially felt it wasn’t a “typical Subhash Ghai film,” the class audience appreciated its realistic content and storytelling.

He also shared that upon the film’s release in he received appreciation and encouraging calls from several top filmmakers, which he described as a big compliment. The ‘Taal’ filmmaker added that “Black & White” remains one of his favourite works precisely because it broke away from his usual style.

Subhash Ghai wrote, “It’s not a Subhash Ghai kind of film. Was first reaction of audience in masses tho class audience loved the film n its content in my film BLACK N WHITE “ as it was a real life film in 2008 I got calls from top directors appreciating the film on release of film. A big compliment indeed N it’s still my favourite work as it’s not Subhash Ghai film please do watch it on tv. @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas @whistling_woods.”(sic)

“Black & White,” co-produced and directed by Subhash Ghai, featured Anil Kapoor, Anurag Sinha, Shefali Shah, and Aditi Sharma in key roles. It delved into the story of an Afghan suicide bomber, portrayed by Anurag Sinha, who was assigned a mission on India’s Independence Day.

