Subhash Ghai, Sameer Anjaan, Anu Malik talk about Cadence Music Fest 2025, its significance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 : Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, and music composer Anu Malik got candid about the Cadence Music Fest in Whistling Woods School of Music.

"I have learned music from legends and worked with musicians like Nadeem-Shravan, Anu Malik, AR Rahman. So, if you want to learn, gradually you start understanding the grammar and when you become senior, you share the knowledge with juniors. I am happy to sart this Cadence Music Fest in Whistling Woods. In the music festival, it is very important for our students who are very talented to understand that the coordination of all these - the song, the music, the singer and the instruments - is very important to make a song iconic classical," Ghai told ANI.

He added, "It is important to teach students to understand how to take the Indian muisc to global platform."

Anu Malik shared how to teach youth to create song instantly, saying, "Ye jo gaane hum banate hai Saraswati maa ki kripa hai..sabhi gaane aese nahi bante..Subhash ji ke 'Yaadein' ke songs or 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' ke ho raat din pagaalon ki tarah mehnat ki gayi hai matalab ek mukhda agar pasand aa gaya uske peeche 99 mukhde reject kiye jaate hai...kabhi kabhi kya hota hai situation inspire karti hai tune is king and words are the crown kabhi kabhi words itne isnpire kar dete hai ki kabhi kabhi search of tune immediate aa jaate hai aur gaana ban jaate hai..(..not all songs are made like this....what happens sometimes, the situation inspires, the tune is the king and words are the crown, sometimes the words inspire so much that sometimes the tune comes immediately and a song is made...i want to tell students until you understand the stituation and the script..you can not make the song.)"

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan shared his perspective on the creation of music and said, "..Jin geeton mein bahut waqt lagta hai unko hum geet nahi kehte unme kaarigari hoti hai geet kam hota hia..jeetne sufiyana gaane hai vo aese hoi raste chalte chalte gaake nikal gaye aur hum sadiyon se ga rahe hai...creative job ka mathmatics nahi hai ki aapne turant kaise bana diya ya aapko three months kaise laga.."

Cadence Music Festival 2025 is held in Whistling Woods School of Music, Mumbai.

