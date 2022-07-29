Subramanian Swamy threatens to sue Akshay Kumar on his film Ram Setu

Actor Akshay Kumar's next release Ram Setu has been mired in controversies even before its release as Dr. Subramanian Swamy will be filing a case against makers. The BJP leader informed about suing the star cast of the film on Twitter and claimed that the issue of Ram Setu has been misrepresented in the film. Swamy also stated that the facts have been tampered with and hence he demanded compensation from the makers. For those unaware, the issue of Ram Setu has triggered a political slugfest recently after a petition from Swamy seeking to have ‘Ram Setu’ declared a national heritage monument by the Centre was reported in the media.

The case will be heard by the Supreme Court next week. Ram Setu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. Subramanian Swamy in his tweet highlighted that the suit for compensation has been finalised by his associate. 'The compensation case has been finalised by my colleague Advocate Satya Sabharwal. I am suing actor Akshay Kumar and Karma Media for damages caused due to the wrong portrayal of Ram Setu issue in their film,' his tweet read.In another follow-up tweet, the politician and economist hit out at the star and said, "If actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted from his adopted country."

