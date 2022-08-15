Sudhanshu Pandey joins the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative with 'Anupamaa' team

Mumbai, Aug 15 Actor Sudhanshu Pandey has joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign along with the entire team of the Rupali Ganguly-starrer show 'Anupamaa'.

He says that he was amazed to see the entire decoration at the set for the celebration of 75th Independence Day.

He says: "The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by the government is a fantastic initiative. The production house Directors Kut and Rajan Shahi have supported the initiative and have made an extra effort and the vibe on the set was very feel-good and patriotic. I feel proud to be an Indian."

Sudhanshu has also hoisted a flag at his home and says this is the best way to remember those who gave their lives to the freedom struggle and for the people of our nation.

"It is a fantastic feeling. I have put a flag at my home too. It is a positive feeling for the nation. We live in an independent country thanks to our freedom fighters as well as soldiers who are at the border. We are a progressive nation and have a lot to achieve in the coming years," he concludes.

