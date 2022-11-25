Sudhir Mishra: Working styles in the industry have changed drastically and for good

Mumbai, Nov 25 Ace filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who is busy promoting his web series 'Tanaav' shares about the changing scenario of filmmaking in the last 40 years.

He said: "Working styles in the industry these days have changed drastically and for good. My career is a living example of the same. Since 2017, I have indulged in many projects and had the opportunity to work on various stories with numerous artists. Nowadays, it is not a compulsion to cast according to others' recommendations but have the liberty to cast according to the demand of the story."

The director is known for his movies such as 'Dharavi, 'Chameli', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', 'Khoya Khoya Chand', 'Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin' among others. He added that he received a lot of respect in the industry because of his education.

"We all need someone to chit-chat with in the evening so because I was well-learned, people used to invite me over and we would talk all evening over good food. We would talk about film distribution, film business etc then after that when we run out of topics, we start talking about anything and everything."

On The Kapil Sharma show, director Sudhir Mishra is coming along with the cast of his web series 'Tanaav' including Arbaaz Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Manav Vij, and Sumit Kaul.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor