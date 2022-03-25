Suhail Nayyar had to go through long auditioning process for 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Mumbai, March 25 Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is gearing up for his upcoming release, 'Sharmaji Namkeen', had to endure a long drawn audition process before he was selected to play the part of the titular character's son in the film.

Recollecting the events from the past, the actor told : "There was a very long audition process for this film and I auditioned for this multiple times and then I finally got locked in and was also told that I was their first preference."

But, was taken by surprise when it was revealed to him that he was the first preference for the role as he further said, "However, I was really surprised because it took so long for them to lock me and this is the first time that I am playing a character like Rinku Sharma who is so different from all my other roles where I was either a terrorist or a bad ex-boyfriend or something like that. However this was very different where the son was responsible and a little bit arrogant."

On his experience of working with the late Rishi Kapoor, Suhail said, "Working on this film was a beautiful experience and I love every moment of it. Working with Rishi ji is somewhat unexpenable because I have seen him since my childhood where my entire family was a fan of him. Moreover, I learnt a lot from him about my performance and about acting in general because he has a certain method where he didn't have to prepare a lot for the characters."

He got to understand the modus operandi of senior actor while working in close association with Rishi Kapoor on the film, "When I had to prepare for my character by attending workshops or going through the back story, that was the time when I understood how legends work where they were so effortless during the performance, especially Rishi ji."

Revealing what the conversation in between the shots were like, he said, "On the sets we used to talk about cricket but however when the shot was called, he used to quickly switch himself into Sharma ji. Same was the case with Paresh ji and I learnt a lot from him."

Suhail also mentioned that both Rishi and Paresh have lent their respective tone to the character which they have jointly portrayed.

"There is one more thing that will be very interesting when you watch that film is how Paresh ji has interpreted Sharma ji and how Rishi ji has interpreted because they are extremely different but at the same time it is also very seamless as it seems like it's the same actor and I feel really lucky that in just one film, I got a chance to share a space with these two legends", he concluded.

