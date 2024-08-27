Suhasini Deshpande, Veteran Marathi Actress, Passes Away; Last Rites to be Held on August 28

Senior Marathi cinema actress Suhasini Deshpande has passed away at her home in Pune. Deshpande, known for her significant contributions to Marathi films, also gained recognition in Bollywood. Her final film appearance was in Rohit Shetty's 2011 hit, Singham, where she played the grandmother of Kajal Aggarwal's character, Kavya.

Deshpande’s final rites will be conducted tomorrow, Wednesday, August 28, at the Vaikunth crematorium.

Throughout her illustrious career, Deshpande featured in beloved Marathi films such as Maanachan Kunku (1981), Katha (1983), Aaj Jhaale Mukt Me (1986), Aai Shapath (2006), and Chiranjeev (2016). Her recent works include Dhondi (2017), Chhanda Preeticha (2017), and Bakal (2019).

Reports indicate that Deshpande began her acting career at the age of 12 and appeared in over 100 films over a span of 70 years. Renowned for her powerful performances, she made a lasting impact on audiences across both Marathi and Hindi cinema. The art world mourns the loss of this talented actress.