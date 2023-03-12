Sukanya Surve to play strong and relatable character in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

Mumbai, March 12 Actress Sukanya Surve is all set to join the cast of the show 'Wagle Ki Duniya' and will be seen playing the role of Vidya Kulkarni. The actress talked about her character and how her entry is going to make the plot entertaining for the audience.

'Wagle Ki Duniya' is all about the issues faced by the common man while bringing a positive approach to overcome them. It features Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Sheehan Kapahi, and Chinmayee Salvi. While Sumeet is seen playing the role of Rajesh Wagle, Sukanya will essay the character of his brother, Manoj Wagle's (played by Vipul Deshpande) love interest in the show.

The 'Yashomati Mayya Ke Nandlala' actress said: "Vidya Kulkarni is a strong woman with a troubled past who is learning to live life on her own terms. Her story is one that many women can relate to and highlights the hidden hardships that we deal with. Vidya will also be an integral part of bringing back the Wagle family as her presence will calm down Manoj's constant anger."

The actress shared that she hopes to receive a positive response to her portrayal of Vidya and audience relate to her character.

"I hope the audience finds a part of themselves in Vidya and accepts her for who she is. I look forward to being a part of the show," she concluded.

