Sunburn brings Timmy Trumpet for its Holi weekend

Mumbai, Jan 21 Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn, will be bringing the world-renowned DJ, Timmy Trumpet to India. The Holi celebration will take place across four major cities including Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai.

The Holi extravaganza will kick start with two shows on 14th March 2025. The afternoon performance will take place in Delhi, followed by a sundowner performance in Pune. Next on the itinerary is a highly- anticipated performance in Kolkata on 15th March 2025, and Chennai on 16th March 2025.

Spilling his excitement for the upcoming India tour, Timmy Trumpet was quoted saying, “India is next level – every time I perform here, the energy blows me away! The culture, the people, the vibe – it’s like nowhere else in the world. I’m absolutely pumped to be back for Holi. It’s going to be pure madness, and I can’t wait to celebrate with all my amazing fans. Let’s make it a weekend to remember!”

Additionally, Sunburn CEO, Karan Singh shared, "Over the years, Sunburn has turned Holi into so much more than just a festival of colours – it’s become a celebration of music, energy, and togetherness like no other. This year, we’re thrilled to have Timmy Trumpet headlining the special edition of Sunburn Holi Weekend. Famous for his high-energy performances and the unique way he combines live trumpet melodies with electronic music, Timmy brings something truly special to the stage. His talent and passion promise to make this celebration unforgettable, creating moments that will stay with us long after the music fades."

Grabe your Sunburn tickets on 22nd January 2025 at 5 PM IST. The tickets will be available on BookMyShow with prices starting at Rs. 999.

Timmy Trumpet's powerful blend of live instrumental performances and high-octane DJ sets has made him a fan favorite. He has been ranked as the 5th DJ in the world by DJ Mag’s Top 100 in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor