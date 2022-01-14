Sundar C's 'One 2 One' goes on floors with pooja

Chennai, Jan 14 A traditional pooja to mark the launch of director K. Thirugnanam's new film 'One 2 One', featuring director-actor Sundar C. in the lead, was held in the city on Friday.

The film, which is being produced on a grand scale by 24 HRS production, will have Ragini Dwivedi playing the female lead.

Others who will feature in the film will include Vijay Varma, George Antony, Vichu and Manasvi.

Sources say that talks are on with a leading and familiar actor to play the antagonist, and that an official announcement will be made regarding this soon.

Director Thirugnanam had earlier directed the Trisha-starrer 'Paramapadham Vilayattu'. 'One 2 One' will be his second film as a director.

Vikram Mohan will be the cinematographer for this film, which will have music by Siddarth Vipin. Shooting will begin in later this month.

