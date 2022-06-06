Sundar C's upcoming entertainer titled 'Coffee With Kadhal'

Chennai, June 6 Director Sundar C's upcoming film, featuring actors Jiiva and Jai in the lead, has been titled 'Coffee With Kadhal', its makers announced on Monday.

The team also went on to release a poster of the entire cast of the film.

Anchor and actress Dhivya Dharshini, more popularly known as DD, who is a part of the film, tweeted, "Sundar C's feel good, comedy, fun & energising entertainer! 'Coffee With Kaadhal'. It's Sundar C sir's presentation of a feel good, happy movie. I'm so glad I get to be a small part of it. Hoping you all will love it."

The film, which has been shot extensively in Ooty, will have a lot of family drama, brothers & sister play, confusion and comedy, DD had revealed earlier.

The film has been produced by Sundar C's wife, actress and politician Khushbu Sundar.

Apart from Jai and Jiiva, the film will also feature actors Srikanth, Amritha Aiyer, Malavika Sharma, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta and Samyuktha Shanmugham among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor