Suneet Varma brings 70s and 80s vibes to life with 'Nazm' at India Couture Week

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Designer Suneet Varma made a stunning impact on the second day of India Couture Week 2024, held in association with Reliance Brands.

The event took place at The Taj Palace in Delhi, where Varma's collection, 'Nazm', left a lasting impression.

The show began with a nazm (a type of poem) recited by Varma's mother, Indira Varma, setting a poetic tone for the evening.

The collection, named 'Nazm,' drew inspiration from the music of the seventies and eighties, an era close to Varma's heart.

"It's actually inspired by music from the seventies and eighties in particular since that's the era I grew up in and have always loved. My mother is a poet and writer, very well-known and prolific, so that's the atmosphere I've grown up in. That is something I cannot tear away from; it will always stay with me," Varma told ANI.

Further describing his collection, he said, "We did things that are very much a part of my DNA: they are very sexy, they are very young, and there are a lot of 3D elements, beautiful faded colours, a lot of grey, and a lot of shaded ivory."

Varma's 'Nazm' collection celebrated India's rich decorative arts, blending traditional motifs with contemporary designs.

The backdrop, featuring artistic trees and a resplendent moon, added to the collection's enchanting vibe, reminiscent of Old Bollywood. The background score of timeless tracks complemented the nostalgic ambiance.

The collection ranged from chic cocktail sarees to show-stopping bridal lehengas. Varma's signature applique work and three-dimensional embroidery elevated luxurious fabrics such as tissue, organza, and chiffon.

The designs featured bold yet feminine silhouettes, including corseted blouses and asymmetrical tunics. Pale grey, celadon green, ice pink, and ivory hues adorned Farshi shararas and draped sarees, adding a touch of elegance.

His attention to detail and craftsmanship was evident in every piece. Intricate embroidery and luxurious fabrics highlighted the collection's blend of tradition and modernity.

The collection celebrated the confidence and adventurous spirit of the modern Indian woman, making a bold statement on the runway.

India Couture Week kick-started on July 24. Falguni Shane Peacock will be closing the fashion gala on July 31

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor