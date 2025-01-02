Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty offer prayers at Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 2 : Actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to pay their obeisance.

The couple also interacted with the devotees in the Golden Temple.

He also posted a picture from his visit on Instagram and wrote, "BLESSED" with a red heart emoji.

Suniel also interacted with the media and said that he was very lucky to visit on the second day of the New Year.

"I am very happy that I got the opportunity to visit Golden Temple at the start of the new year."

The media also asked Suniel about singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

He said, "I am very happy that my son Ahan Shetty is working with Diljit in 'Border 2'. My blessings are with him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel is gearing up for several upcoming projects, including films such as 'The Legend of Somnath' and 'Welcome 3'.

He recently spoke toabout his upcoming work, saying, "In the coming months, I will be seen in The Legend of Somnath. I am quite excited about it. The film has already been made... only some VFX work is pending. I also have Welcome to the Jungle and a show Nanda Devi with Lionsgate."

Fans of the 'Welcome' franchise will be thrilled to see Suniel reunite with actor Akshay Kumar in 'Welcome 3', the third instalment of the popular comedy series.

The movie promises to deliver the same humour and star power that made the original a blockbuster hit.

He will also be seen in 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega', created and directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra.

The first season of action thriller stars Suniel Shetty in the lead as A.C.P Vikram Sinha, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

The 8-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films - the film division of Saregama India Limited and directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra.

He also has a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate, and 'Hunter 3' in the pipeline.

