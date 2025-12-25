Suniel Shetty celebrates 43 years of togetherness with his love arc and soulmate

Mumbai, Dec 25 Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is celebrating 43 years of marital bliss with Mana Shetty. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with Mana, and their grand-daughter Evaarah Vipula Rahul.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Happy anniversary, Nani! Here’s to 43 years of togetherness, from crush; to girlfriend, to wife, to mother and now Nani”.

Suniel Shetty and Mana are one of Bollywood’s most grounded and enduring power couples, blending cinema, business, and social responsibility with quiet dignity. Suniel Shetty rose to prominence in the 1990s as a dependable action star, earning popularity for films like ‘Mohra’, ‘Border’, ‘Hera Pheri’, and ‘Dhadkan’.

Over the years, he successfully transitioned into character-driven roles and digital projects, gaining respect for his versatility and discipline. Beyond acting, he is a savvy entrepreneur with ventures in fitness, hospitality, and real estate, and is known for advocating a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Mana Shetty, a former model, carved her own identity as a successful interior designer and businesswoman.

She founded R House, a luxury furniture and interior design brand that has earned recognition for its refined aesthetic and craftsmanship. Mana is also admired for her philanthropic work, particularly through her involvement with NGOs supporting underprivileged children and women’s empowerment.

Married since 1991, Suniel and Mana Shetty have consistently stayed away from controversy, setting an example of stability in an industry often marked by turbulence. Together, they have raised their children, Athiya and Ahan Shetty, with strong values rooted in humility, hard work, and privacy. Their partnership reflects mutual respect, independence, and a shared commitment to both family and social causes.

