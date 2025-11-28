Suniel Shetty celebrates his roots by wearing his pride, calls identity the real fashion

Mumbai, Nov 28 Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty celebrated his cultural roots by proudly wearing his traditional mundu.

Highlighting the importance of identity, the actor emphasized that staying connected to one’s heritage is the real essence of fashion. On Friday, the ‘Dhadkan’ actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a stylish video of him. In the clip, Suniel is striking different poses in black coloured mundu. For the unversed, A mundu is a traditional dress of Kerala, India, worn by both men and women. The mundu is worn around the waist in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, the Lakshadweep islands, and the Maldives. It is similar to sarongs, dhotis, and lungis.

In the photoshoot, Suniel Shetty posed in a traditional mundu, proudly showcasing his cultural roots while exuding style and confidence. For the caption, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor wrote, “Style changes, roots don’t. Wearing my Pride...my Mundu. Because identity is the real fashion. #TulunadMyPride.”

Suniel Shetty, fondly called Anna, hails from a Tulu-speaking Bunt family. The 64-year-old actor maintains a deep connection with his South Indian heritage, rooted in his hometown of Mulki, Karnataka.

Proud of his Tulu culture, he embraces traditional values, regional cuisine, and lifestyle practices in his daily life. Suniel has often spoken about his pride in his roots and the achievements of regional Indian films. He also credits his strong fitness and health to his diet, which prominently features traditional Mangalorean dishes.

Work-wise, Suniel Shetty will soon be seen in the much-awaited comedy entertainer “Welcome to the Jungle.” Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third chapter of the beloved Welcome franchise brings together a star-studded ensemble, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor, among others.

In addition, Suniel is also gearing up for “Hera Pheri 3,” which reunites him with Akshay Kumar.

