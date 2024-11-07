Suniel Shetty Health Update: Actor Injured on Hunter 2 Sets, Shares Heartfelt Message with Fans

Actor Suniel Shetty sustained injuries on the sets of his upcoming series, Hunter. Known for doing his own stunts, Shetty was in the midst of a high-intensity fight scene involving four to five stunt performers when an accident took place. The scene featured a wooden log as a prop, but a mistimed movement led to the log accidentally hitting the actor in the rib cage.

Suniel Shetty took to Instagram Stories to update fans about his health. He wrote, “Minor injury, nothing serious! I’m absolutely fine and ready for the next shot. Grateful for all the love & care ❤ #OnSet."Hunter, starring Suniel Shetty as ACP Vikram, premiered on Amazon Mini TV last year, immersing viewers in Mumbai’s crime underworld. The series also featured Esha Deol and Jackie Shroff, with a strong supporting cast. Directed by Dhiman and Alok Batra, it followed Vikram’s gritty challenges in the city.

Alongside Hunter 2, Shetty is preparing for other major projects, including Welcome to the Jungle, where he reunites with Akshay Kumar. Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, stars a large cast including Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, and others, alongside Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The film, presented by Base Industries Group, will release in theaters around Christmas 2024.