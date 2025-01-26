Suniel Shetty wishes everyone a "proud and glorious" Republic Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day of India, actor Suniel Shetty extended his best wishes to the citizens.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared a picture of him holding the National Flag.

"Our Constitution: The bond that unites us, the force that makes us unstoppable. Wishing everyone a proud and glorious Republic Day," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X.

Republic Day in India is a national observance that marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Marking Republic Day, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

Around 10,000 special guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These special guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat.'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the government schemes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor