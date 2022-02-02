Sunil Grover faces health scare undergoes heart surgery in Mumbai

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. The actor is hospitalised. Sunil Grover is known for playing Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. According to reports, the actor, who recently underwent heart surgery is recuperating in the hospital.

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared the news update with fans. Actor Sunil Grover is recuperating after a heart surgery at the Asian hospital in the city. The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil. #sunilgrover. Several of his fans have commented on the post and wished him a speedy recovery.

On the professional front, Sunil Grover was last seen in Snow Flower, a Zee5 web series, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni and Mukul Chadda. The actor was also seen in Tandav with Saif Ali Khan last year. The actor played a pivotal role in the series. The Amazon Prime Video political drama was in the middle of controversy after the show was accused of hurting religious sentiments, and the producers were even served legal notices. The actor-comedian is also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming untitled film which is being directed by Atlee.