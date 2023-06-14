Sunny Deol grooves to 'Morni Banke' at Karan Deol's roka with Vijay Dhanoya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : On the occasion of actor and son Karan Deol's roka ceremony, actor Sunny Deol grooved to the song 'Morni Banke '.

https://twitter.com/imahsannazir19/status/1668393675301216256

In the video, Sunny can be seen in a black shirt and matching pair of pants.

The pre-wedding festivities have begun, and the families held their roka ceremony on Monday.

In another viral video, Karan and Drisha can be seen cutting a four-tier white cake while celebrating the ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtaZxKjg2pl/

Karan wore a blue kurta with a matching Nehru jacket and white trousers, while his wife-to-be chose a golden saree for the special day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZ0eC6y2m8/

Karan was also seen posing with his friends in a photo. For the ceremony, his friends dressed in all black.

Karan was pictured with his family members. The photo featured Abhay Deol, his cousins and father Sunny.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtbMgzJPD6I/

Abhay, Sunny and Bobby Deol were all smiles at the roka ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will next be seen in Apne 2 alongside his father Sunny, Bobby, and Dharmendra.

Sunny, on the other hand, is currently busy promoting his film Gadar 2. Along with Ameesha Patel, he will reprise his role as Tara Singh.

