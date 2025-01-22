Sunny Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, Medha Shankr come together for a quirky detective comedy

Mumbai, Jan 22 Going by the latest buzz doing rounds, Sunny Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, and Medha Shankr will soon be coming together for an exciting project. Touted to be a quirky detective comedy, this yet-to-be-titled drama will see Sunny Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, and Medha Shankr sharing screen space for the first time.

Refreshing your memory, Nimrat Kaur celebrated Lohri with the cast of her forthcoming drama. The stunner even dropped sneak peeks of the festivities on her official IG. Posing in a long black dress, along with a matching jacket, she penned in the caption, “Lohri, us, the best food and regal views!! There was sarson da saag, revaris and gajjak…and only love, laughter with the most beautiful company on this unforgettable full moon night.” She further tagged Sunny Kaushal in the post, adding, “You were missed while you worked!!”

Nimrat Kaur was accompanied by Kabir Bedi, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Mukesh Rishi, Raima Sen, Sandeepa Dhar, and Ashish Verma during the Lohri celebration. While Sunny Kaushal is also part of the cast, he did not join them for the festivities.

Furthermore, Nimrat Kaur is also waiting for the release of her forthcoming movie "Sky Force", alongside Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan. The project is slated to reach the cinema halls on 24th January this year.

Financed by Jio Studios, Maddock Films, and Leo Films UK Production, "Sky Force" will feature music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Justin Varghese. A. Sreekar Prasad is the head of the editing department, while Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran has looked after the camera work.

Nimrat Kaur's lineup further includes Ribhu Dasgupta's "Section 84".The diva will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee in her next.

In the meantime, Sunny Kaushal last graced the screens with the 2024 romantic thriller "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba", co-starring Taapsee Pannu, and Vikrant Massey.

