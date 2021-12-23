Sunny Leone new song: Netizens demand ban on Sunny Leone's song 'Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache'

Sunny Leone is currently in the news for her new song. Sunny's song 'Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache' has been released. This song is sung by Kanika Kapoor. Sunny Leone and Kanika Kapoor also appeared in 'Bigg Boss 15' a few days ago to promote the song. Now this song has found itself in the midst of controversy. Some users are upset and have demanded that the song be removed from YouTube. Users are of the opinion that this song has hurt the feelings of Hindus.

Users on YouTube have expressed their anger over the song 'Madhuban'. They have demanded that the song be immediately removed from YouTube, saying the video is offensive and obscene. One user wrote, 'Why are you hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus?'. One wrote, 'Nobody in the production house stopped this. Does anyone from the producer to the director know the lyrics of this song? The song, sung by Sunny Leone and Kanika Kapoor, was released on December 22. When Sunny Leone said she would dance, her fans were eagerly awaiting the song. The song has received over 17 lakh views since its release.