Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office day 3: Varun, Janhvi's rom-com mints Rs 7.80 cr on Saturday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' which opened to mixed reviews on October 2, has completed its third day with limited growth.

As per the latest update shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 23.92 crore so far.

According to Adarsh, the movie saw some growth on Saturday; however, it still couldn't reach the expected numbers. The film has managed to collect Rs 7.80 crore on its third day.

#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari did not witness the required spark on Saturday - the growth stood at 29.78%. The business is being driven largely by plexes in select cities. The numbers are better than Friday's, but achieving a double-digit total or at least matching Thursday's figures was crucial. #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari [Week 1] Thu ₹10.11 cr, Fri ₹6.01 cr, Sat ₹7.80 cr. Total: ₹23.92 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," Adarsh wrote on X.

#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari doesn't witness the required spark on Saturday – the growth stands at 29.78%… The business is being driven largely by plexes in select cities. The numbers are better than Friday, but achieving a double-digit total or at least matching Thursday's… pic.twitter.com/rb8DnHvpwR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

With Sunday's numbers yet to be reported, the film's performance in the coming days will decide whether it can sustain its momentum at the box office.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. The film revolves around two former lovers in Delhi who try to rekindle their old romance, leading to a series of funny mix-ups and new relationships.

The film is facing stiff competition at the box office from Rishab Shetty's action-drama 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' which released around the same time and has been performing well in several regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor