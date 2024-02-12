Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Kisses Boyfriend Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs' Big Win, Watch Video

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was overjoyed as her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in Super Bowl 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. After the Chiefs' thrilling win with a score of 25 to 22 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium, Swift and Kelce shared a heartfelt moment, exchanging kisses and hugs on the field.

According to Page Six, Swift, dressed in a black corset and jeans with a custom 87 necklace, flew to Vegas just in time for the game's kickoff. She watched from a suite alongside friends Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Lana Del Rey, as well as her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and Kelce's family.

Swift, known for being Kelce's biggest supporter, cheered him on throughout the game. Pictures and videos of the couple's affectionate display on the field quickly went viral on social media, drawing praise from fans worldwide.

The Chiefs' victory marked their third Super Bowl win in five seasons, securing the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Swift's presence at the game added to the celebration, with her unwavering support for Kelce shining through.

On the professional front, Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' is gearing up for its OTT debut. The concert film, set to stream on Disney+, will feature five previously unreleased songs. Fans can catch the expanded version of 'The Eras Tour' on Disney+ starting March 15, 2024, further cementing Swift's influence in both the music industry and the world of entertainment.