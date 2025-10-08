'Super Thrilled' to Perform Belly Dance in Genie, This Gave Me a Chance to Learn a New Dance Form': Krithi Shetty

The wait is over for fans of Krithi Shetty as her much-anticipated track 'Abdi Abdi' from their upcoming film Genie, has finally dropped, and it's nothing short of spectacular. The song showcases both leading ladies in a never-seen-before avatar as they deliver a mesmerizing belly dance performance that's already setting social media ablaze. With intricate choreography, stunning visuals, and an infectious rhythm, 'Abdi Abdi' marks a bold departure for both actresses, proving their versatility and willingness to push boundaries. The chemistry between Krithi and Kalyani is palpable, and their synchronized movements demonstrate the incredible effort both put into mastering this challenging dance form.

Talking about the song, Krithi went on to reveal how she had to juggle between her multiple projects to fit in some studio time to prep for the dance. "I was super thrilled when I found out about this belly dance situation in the movie because as we know, the Genie is a Middle Eastern concept, a character that we've seen in the Arabian Nights. So belly dance being in the film was so accurate. And that's why it actually leads up to a situation where there's belly dance and I was personally very excited because I love dancing and this gave me a chance to go learn a new dance form," Krithi revealed. "What I came to discover is that belly dance is such a beautiful and elegant art form but it got a little tricky because I was continuously shooting for three of my Tamil films in Chennai. So the only time I would get to practice was when I would come back home to Mumbai, and get to go to classes physically and learn it. So I would actually end up spending a couple of hours in classes and it took a long time because I had to practice over a couple of months to actually get a few hours in. Regardless, I love learning new things so it was a lot of fun for me personally," she added.

For Krithi Shetty, 'Abdi Abdi' represents a significant milestone in her career. The young actress, known for her girl-next-door charm in previous projects, transforms completely in this number, showcasing a confident, sensuous side that audiences haven't witnessed before. Learning belly dance from scratch was no easy feat, but Krithi threw herself into the preparation with complete dedication. The rigorous training involved not just mastering the dance form's signature hip movements and undulations, but also building the core strength and flexibility required to execute the choreography flawlessly. Her commitment to learning the dance form from the very scratch, shines through in every frame, making 'Abdi Abdi' one of the most talked-about songs of the season.

Kalyani Priyadarshan matches Krithi step for step, bringing her own flair and energy to the performance. The song's choreography cleverly highlights both actresses' individual strengths while creating moments of stunning synchronization that elevate the entire number. Genie seems poised to showcase a completely new dimension of both these talented performers, and if 'Abdi Abdi' is any indication, audiences are in for a visual and musical treat.