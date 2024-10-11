"Super Tuna 2" Extended Version: BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Wins Hearts with His Irresistible Cuteness! (Watch Video)

BT's Kim Seokjin is back after completing his 18 months of mandatory military service. He participated in a few variety shows to entertain his fans. During Jin's hug event, he performed the extended version of his popular song "Super Tuna," and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for both an official music video and a performance for the extended version.

On Thursday, BTS Jin did a live Wewerse and made his army watch the MV of the extended version of "Super Tuna," which was officially released on YouTube today, Friday, 11th October and fans can't get over Jin's curtness.

His extended version of Super Tuna has gone viral on social media, fans are posting short clips of MV explain how cute video and music he has made. One fan wrote, 'Not a single serious bone in kim Seok Jin's body'. Another fan said that, this industry this music industry is never going to witness another artist like Kim Seokjin. In video Kim Seokjin is seen proposing Tuna fish making fans laugh like how unserious person can be.

Fans React

(

NOT A SINGLE SERIOUS BONE IN KIM SEOKJIN's BODY 😭😭😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/bBRIXOS8T0

One user wrote, "Never seen such unserious fun loving idol like Kim seokjin man really set the standards high." BTS Jin is known for his funnier side. He is hyung (big brother) of the group and make sure that everyone is fine. He always care about his fans and make sure that they keep smiling.

Never seen such unserious fun loving idol like Kim seokjin man really set the standards high

BTS member J-Hope will return from his mandatory military service on October 17, 2023, after joining on April 18. Meanwhile, Jimin, the oldest member of the maknae line, celebrates his 29th birthday on Sunday, October 13. Despite being in the military, fans worldwide are organizing events to celebrate his birthday.