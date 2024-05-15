'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' release date unveiled

Los Angeles [US], May 15 : The release date for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' has been announced.

The film is set to be out on June 26, 2026. It is the second feature in the newly rebooted DC Universe to secure its place on the release calendar, following James Gunn's "Superman." The film stars Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") as the titular Girl of Steel, with Craig Gillespie ("Cruella") directing from a script by Ana Nogueira ("The Vampire Diaries"), as per Variety.

The project adapted from a 2022 comic book series of the same title, by Tom King and Bilquis Evely takes Supergirl away from Earth as she travels through the cosmos with her trusty canine, Krypto the Superdog, in order to escape a life stuck perpetually under the shadow of her cousin, Superman. She encounters an alien girl named Ruthye, who is bent on revenge for the death of her father, and recruits Supergirl to help her.

Alcock landed the titular role of Kara Zor-El in the superhero feature in January, after her breakout performance on the first season of HBO's "House of the Dragon" caught the attention of DC co-chief James Gunn. Alcock screen tested for the role including wearing the Supergirl suit on the set of Gunn's "Superman." Alcock is widely expected to appear as Supergirl in a DC project before "Woman of Tomorrow," though Gunn has not confirmed whether it will be with her Kryptonian cousin.

