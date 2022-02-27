Superstar Ajith Kumar's film Valimai enters ₹100 crore club in just 3 days

Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil release Valimai, which registered the biggest opening for a Tamil film on release day in Tamil Nadu, has breached the ₹100 crore club in just three days worldwide. H Vinoth-directed and Boney Kapoor-produced Valimai is an action-thriller about a cop going after an outlaw biker gang.

Valimai features Ajith as a cop. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya. Apart from Tamil, the film was also released in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada language. Earlier this week, in an interview to Indiaglitz, producer, Boney said “It is definitely very big. I don’t know the exact numbers but from what I’ve hearing from my exhibitors and distributors, the number is very big. It is perhaps the biggest opening for any film in the Tamil industry."