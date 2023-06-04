Superstar Chiranjeevi diagnosed with Cancer? Here's the exact truth

Superstar Chiranjeevi has issued a clarification after several reports claimed that he was diagnosed with cancer and got cured after treatment. Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Chiranjeevi penned a long note saying that the reports emerged after he spoke on the need to raise awareness about cancer. Now, he himself took to social media to clarify. The superstar revealed that he was not diagnosed with cancer, but regular tests helped him detect non-cancerous polyps, which might have turned dangerous had it not been detected.

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter to clarify that he was never diagnosed with cancer. He tweeted in Telugu, writing, "A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer center. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert and took a colon scope test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer'. That's why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening', I only said. (sic).

He further mentioned, "But some media organizations did not understand this properly and started scrolling and web articles saying 'I got cancer' and 'I survived due to treatment'. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well-wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also an appeal to such journalists. Don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt. (sic)" On the work front , Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu film Waltair Veerayya, directed by Bobby Kolli. The actor has Bholaa Shankar in the pipeline.