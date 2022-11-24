Superstar Kamal Haasan hospitalised in Chennai due to ill health

Kamal Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) on November 23. According to reports, he was hospitalised for a regular health check-up. Reportedly, he developed a fever and was given treatment for the same. It is said that the doctors advised him complete rest for the next couple of days. On November 23, Kamal Haasan felt uneasy and developed a slight fever. After his return from Hyderabad, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for further treatment.

The doctors treated him for the same and suggested he take rest for a couple of days to recuperate. The filmmaker has currently got his hands full with Shankar’s Indian 2, the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, as well as his political duties. Indian 2 has been mired in several controversies owing to the legal battles between Shankar and Lyca Productions, as well as an on-set accident that halted filming for a prolonged period of time. The production of the film resumed earlier this year. Recently, Kamal Haasan announced a collaboration with director Mani Ratnam. The duo had last worked together on the 1987 film Nayakan. Talking about the movie, Kamal Haasan had said in a statement, “I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr. Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr. Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to present this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

