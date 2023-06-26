Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran injured on sets of Vilayath Buddha, to undergo surgery

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran suffered a minor accident while shooting for his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. It is being said that Prithviraj was injured while filming an action sequence.As per the reports, Prithviraj will be undergoing keyhole surgery on his leg today morning at a private hospital in Cochin. He is expected to take rest for a few weeks. We need to wait for the official statement to get more clarity. Meanwhile, the news about Prithviraj’s injury has gone viral on social media.

Fans are wishing for the speedy recovery of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Currently, the actor is busy with the movies Aadujeevitham, Salaar, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which are in different stages of production.Meanwhile, the shooting of Vilayath Buddha will be put on hold as Prithviraj will be resting for a couple of months. Directed by Jayan Nambiyar, the film revolves around a conflict between two lead characters over the ownership of a sandalwood tree. Other than Prithviraj, the film has Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan in prominent roles.