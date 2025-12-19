‘Superstitious’ Kate Winslet reveals her simple hack to keep toxic energy at bay

Los Angeles, Dec 19 Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet said the "totally nuts" superstitious hack is that she puts salt in her shoes and pockets to protect herself from "tricky individuals".

Appearing on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, Winslet discussed her 53-year-old Goodbye June co-star Toni Collette's character, Helen, who is "journeying and very holistic" at a time when her alter ego's mum June ( Helen Mirren) is dying over the Christmas period.

Asked Winslet, who also directed the movie if she has done crystal healing or sound baths because that feels like quite a Hollywood thing, these are very spiritual, sometimes weird..."

The star replied: "I haven't actually done a sound bath, no. And I do have a slight allergic reaction to anything that is described as Hollywoody. I do know what you mean. I’m not opposed to a little bit of a talisman-y something or other-y. I don’t mind that."

The host wondered: "A bit of saging?"

Kate replied: "Not necessarily sage. A bit of salt in your shoes, though. A bit of salt in your pockets," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if that superstition is an "energy thing", The Holiday star said: "Yes. If you are encountering tricky individuals in life, shall we say, a little bit of protection by salt in the pocket.

"Soaks up the toxicity and doesn’t go into you. I have done that."

The host quipped: "That’s where I’m going wrong. I need to fill my pockets with salt."

Winslet chimed in: "Shove salt in your shoes. Totally nuts!"

In 2024, the actress hailed Emma Thompson for being "protective" of her, and Winslet has always paid close attention to the advice of her Sense and Sensibility co-star.

Speaking at the 92NY Center for Culture and Arts in New York City, Kate shared: "(Emma) has a groundedness and a clarity of perception about the industry as a whole. She was quite sort of protective of me."

Thompson was concerned for Winslet after she starred in Titanic as Rose DeWitt Bukater, a role that changed her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She recalled: "I think she was actually just (a) bit worried, like - you know, not, ‘is Kate gonna go off the rails?’ ’cause clearly that wasn’t in my personality - but just that it (can) be very overwhelming, and what was I gonna do?"

"She did say to me … just remember, it’s equally as important not to work as it’s to work. And I have never forgotten that. I knew that I didn’t want this to run out. I wanted to always be doing this job. And I thought, God, if I do it, then maybe people would get sick of me and argue, ‘Well, not her anymore, and let’s move on to somebody else.'"

