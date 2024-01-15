Surbhi Chandna of 'Ishqbaaaz' Fame Announces Wedding with Long-Time Boyfriend Karan Sharma

"Ishqbaaaz," fame, Surbhi Chandna has officially confirmed her upcoming wedding with long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma. The actress shared this delightful news on her Instagram handle, making the announcement even more special. Surbhi and Karan, who have been in a relationship for the past 13 years, are set to tie the knot. On January 15, the actress posted an adorable photo of the couple with their pet dog, using the caption to share the joyous news with their fans.

While the wedding date remains undisclosed, the charming photos of the couple have already stirred excitement among their supporters, eagerly anticipating the big day. Notably, the unique touch of the announcement being made on behalf of their pet dog adds a delightful and heartwarming aspect to the celebration.

According to a source close to the couple, Surbhi and Karan share a strong and secure relationship, making marriage a natural progression for them. The couple is meticulously planning a grand yet intimate wedding, with close family and friends expected to attend. Excitement is palpable among Surbhi's industry friends, particularly the 'Ishqbaaaz' cast, who are already gearing up for the upcoming celebration.

Following the marriage of her co-star Shrenu Parikh to Akshay Mhatre, fans are eagerly anticipating Surbhi Chandna's wedding, as she is the only unmarried member of the entire "Ishqbaaaz" group. Despite the last episode of "Ishqbaaaz" airing in 2019, the close-knit group continues to stay connected and be there for each other during both joyous and challenging moments. The enduring bond among the cast members reflects the genuine camaraderie established during the show, making fans even more excited to witness Surbhi's upcoming nuptials.