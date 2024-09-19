Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer ‘Kanguva’ to release on November 14

Mumbai, Sep 19 Actors Suriya and Bobby Deol’s upcoming film “Kanguva” is slated to release on November 14.

Studio Green, the makers of “Kanguva” on Thursday treated the fans with a motion poster of the film featuring the two stars. In the motion poster, Suriya and Bobby are seen with their backs towards each other.

The motion poster also features a picture of a tiger in the backdrop along with fire, indicating a major battle

Taking to social media, the makers shared a thrilling poster along with the caption: “The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness… #Kanguva’s mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24.”

“Kanguva” is a fantasy action film directed by Siva. It also stars Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and K. S. Ravikumar.

The project between Suriya and Siva was originally announced in April 2019, but was shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India and Suriya and Siva's other commitments.

The film was shot in Chennai, Goa, Kerala, Kodaikanal and Rajahmundry. “Kanguva” is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore.

The film also boasts one of the biggest war sequences ever, featuring over 10,000 people.

Talking about Suriya, he was last seen in the action-thriller film “Etharkkum Thunindhavan” written and directed by Pandiraj, and produced by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Bobby gained stardom once again with his performance as the deadly villain Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal” starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor