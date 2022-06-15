Suriya confirms cameo in Hindi remake of Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru'

South actor Suriya has confirmed his cameo in the Hindi remake of Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru'. He shared the news with his fans and followers on social media by sharing a photograph with lead actor Akshay Kumar.

The south actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph in which he looks dapper in a blue shirt and trousers while Akshay is seen in a black shirt with a pair of sunglasses.

Sharing his excitement to watch the Hindi remake, he wrote, "@akshaykumar sir to see you as #vir was nostalgic! @sudha_kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #maara Enjoyed every minute with team #sooraraipootru Hindi in a brief cameo! @ivikramix @abundantiaent @2d_entertainment @rajsekarpandian @capeofgoodfilmss."

Akshay too wrote a heartwarming reply to Suriya. "Thank you brother @actorsuriya. Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all. despite our strict captain @sudha_kongara!," he wrote.

Suriya had played the lead role in 'Soorarai Pottru'. Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan will play lead roles in the Hindi remake. Earlier, Akshay had shared a glimpse where they can be seen performing the coconut-breaking ritual with Radhika.

He wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it."

Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original. Director Sudha Kongara is also returning to helm this film. The shooting began in April. No release date has been announced so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor