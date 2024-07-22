Suriya starrer fire song from 'Kanguva' will be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : The makers of the much awaited 'Kanguva' starring Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol are all set to unveil the fire song.

Taking to Instagram, production house Studio Green treated fans to song poster and details.

The poster features Suriya surrounded by fire and can be seen looking up.

https://x.com/StudioGreen2/status/1815361447289143645

"Let the flames of the ancients awaken your spirits Get ready to experience the much-awaited #FireSong from #Kanguva Releasing tomorrow at 11:00 AM #KanguvaFromOct10," the caption said.

The song will be out on July 23. Recently, the makers shared the new poster of the film.

The new poster hints at a conflict between tradition,or conservatism and modernity in the film. On the one side, Suriya is seen in a tribal outfit, wielding a sword in the foreground while a forest fire rages at the back. On the other is another side of the actor, clad in a spotless tuxedo and standing against the backdrop of a bustling metropolis, holding a machine gun.

Taking to X, Studio Greens dropped the poster and tagged it with a message that read, "Where the past and present collide, a new future begins..#Kanguva..Releasing 2024 in cinemas worldwide. #HappyTamilNewYear"

Earlier, the makers unveiled the official teaser for the movie. Taking to X, Studio Green treated fans to the teaser video on Tuesday, and captioning the post as, "Here's the phenomenon #Kanguva."

In the 50-second teaser, Suriya is seen as a mighty and ruthless warrior. The action sequences in the teaser promise to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, with Bobby Deol joining the cast as the antagonist and in a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser video also has glimpses of the tribal warriors in some highly engaging action sequences as well.

Siruthai Siva has directed the film, which also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Bobby Deol and Suriya will be locking horns with each other in the film.

The official synopsis of the Tamil film reads, "A story that travels 500 years from 1700's to 2023 about a Hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished. #Kanguva available post-theatrical release(sic)''

Earlier, producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green also thanked Bobby Deol for being part of the film and making it special with his presence.

Studio Green KE Gnanavel Raja has churned out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years, including the 'Singam' series, 'Paruthi Veeran', 'Siruthai', 'Komban', 'Naan Mahan Alla', 'Madras', 'Teddy', and the latest, 'Pathu Thala'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor