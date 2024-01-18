Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film "Dil Bechara" to Get a Sequel

Director Mukesh Chhabra announced on Thursday that a sequel to the 2020 film "Dil Bechara" is in the works. The film, which was based on the American novel "The Fault in Our Stars," starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Rajput died by suicide in June 2020, just a month before the film's release.

Dil Bechara 2 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) January 16, 2024

Chhabra's tweet, which simply read "Dil Bechara 2," sent shockwaves through the film industry and Rajput's fan base. Many fans expressed excitement at the prospect of a sequel, while others expressed sadness and concern over the possibility of a new actor playing Rajput's character. "Dil Bechara" was a critical and commercial success. The film was released on Hotstar and quickly became the most-watched film on the streaming service. It also received high praise from critics, with many calling it one of the best Hindi films of the year.

It is unclear when "Dil Bechara 2" will be released or who will star in the film. However, Chhabra's tweet has certainly generated a lot of buzz for the project.