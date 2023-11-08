"Sushmita Sen a force to reckon with": Rapper Raja Kumari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Rapper Raja Kumari on Wednesday shared her experience of working with actor Sushmita Sen.

After singing the 'Jawan' theme for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the Indian-American singer has now come up with a song 'Sherni Aayi' from Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya 3'.

Talking to ANI, she spoke about her experience of working with the 'Taali' actor and said, "Sushmita is a force to reckon with. She is such a powerful 'sherni'. Working with her and being on set with her when she was being in her professional space was such an amazing learning experience..."

The song's video shows Sushmita in fierce avatar as Aarya Sareen. Raja Kumari undoubtedly roars with her powerful vocals.

Raja Kumari recently received a lot of praise for her rap in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'.

Speaking about her Bollywood journey, she said, "I have no complaints. My Bollywood journey looks like a wishlist from a baby NRI girl growing up, thinking about going to Bombay one day..."

Heaping praise on Raja Kumari, Sushmita earlier said, "Raja Kumari is a strong woman full of power, almost like the most fitting partner in crime for Aarya. Her incredible talent perfectly matches and compliments Aarya's innate strength and resilience. Working on this together felt like a celebration of strong women everywhere. In the real world, I feel Aarya and Raja Kumari could make for an unbeatable pair, one that no one can mess with. For me, this isn't just a song; it's an anthem, and a clear declaration of inner strength and fearlessness."

'Aarya 3', which is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

