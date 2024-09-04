Sushmita Sen celebrates daughter Renee's 25th birthday with heartfelt social media post

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Sushmita Sen, renowned for her Miss Universe title in 1994, marked a special milestone as her elder daughter, Renee Sen, turned 25 on Wednesday.

Sushmita Sen, who became a single mother at the age of 24, adopted Renee in 2000 and has since celebrated numerous milestones with her.

In a touching Instagram post, Sushmita Sen shared a video compilation featuring both throwback and recent photos of Renee.

The video included cherished moments of Renee with her mother and younger sister, Alisah Sen.

Among the highlights were images of a young Renee on a magazine cover with Sushmita, and more recent photos of the sisters in coordinated outfits.

Accompanying the video, Sushmita penned a heartfelt message: "#beautiful. Happyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47. And my love at first sight!!! This song will forever play in my heart...carrying you...humming along...waiting ever so impatiently, for you to call me 'Maa'. I thank God, for gifted me YOU!!! Beyond precious you remain!!!"

She added, "Sooooo sooooo proud of you & all your accomplishments...and it's only just begun!!! I love you Shona!!! #duggadugga #Maa @alisahsen47 #partytime #birthdaygirl."

Renee responded with gratitude, writing, "You are God's greatest blessing Maa... Thank you for this magical life. Happy 25th birthday to you too Maa."

Sushmita Sen adopted her second daughter Alisah in 2010, who turned 15 last week.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the critically acclaimed series 'Aarya,' which has garnered significant praise and an International Emmy nomination.

The first part of the third season of 'Aarya' premiered in 2023, and the second half aired in February 2024.

