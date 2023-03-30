Sushmita Sen celebrates one month since her angioplasty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 : Actor Sushmita Sen, who recently suffered a heart attack, is now hale and hearty.

On Wednesday, she chose to celebrate the completion of one month since her angioplasty.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Aarya' star dropped a video of herself posing dramatically, and wrote, "Celebrating the completion of one month, since my angioplasty, by doing exactly what I am doing ... Working! Lights, camera, action, and, of course, @flavienheldt creating his magic! This beautiful song, a forever favourite, plays on request!."

The song 'Ankhon Ke Sagar' (by Shafqat Amanat Ali) plays in the background.

Last month, Sushmita informed fans about her heart attack through social media. The actor revealed that she was detected with 95 per cent blockage in the main artery.

She also conducted a long Instagram live session where she thanked her doctors and her support system.

Soon after Sushmita Sen shared the post, her sister-in-law Charu Asopa dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. Sophie Choudry wrote, "You are incredible!!!!" followed by heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita recently completed dubbing for 'Taali'.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a post which she captioned, "Finally, completed dubbing & promo shoot for our #webseries #Taali. This beautiful #team will be missed dearly...what a soulful journey it's been!!! Thank you Sir @ravijadhavofficial #Alok @shreegaurisawant @gseamsak @voot @officialjiocinema @raghav_dop @umabiju & the incredibly talented Cast & Crew of TAALI #sharing #happiness & #allheartpeople I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.The landmark verdict in the case was delivered in 2014.The upcoming biopic will shed light on the inspiring life of Shreegauri Sawant her childhood, transition, and her eventual contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.

Apart from this, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3'.

