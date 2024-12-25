Sushmita Sen is ready for 2025 with ‘new look’

Mumbai, Dec 25 Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen is set to bring in the new “magical” year with a “new look”.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting a haircut at the salon. The actress cut her hair short and could be seen sporting fringes.

“New year…New look!!! 2025 ready for you!! A magical year is coming…I hope you feel it too!! Embrace the change, celebrate the new, it’s all happening!!! ‘The optimistic me with a different look yet the same outlook’I love you guys!!!” Sushmita wrote as the caption.

On December 19, Sushmita showered birthday love on her father, Shubeer Sen. She wrote a heartfelt note accompanied by a sweet picture of them together, calling him the "nicest human being."

For the caption, she wrote: “Happpppyyyyy Birthday to the nicest human being, I am blessed to call my Father!!! Happy 80th Baba @sensubir Here’s to a life filled with glorious milestones & divine grace!! To your health & happiness always #bestbaba #besttata. I love you soooooo much!!! #duggadugga #titan @alisahsen47 @reneesen47 @subhra51 @rajeevsen9 @asopacharu @ziana_asopa.”

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the acclaimed series 'Aarya 3'. In the show, Sushmita portrayed a fearless woman who navigates a dangerous world of crime, doing whatever it takes to safeguard her family.

The series first gained international recognition when its debut season was nominated for "Best Drama Series" at the prestigious International Emmy Awards.

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe 1994,becoming the first Indian woman to win the title. She made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the thriller Dastak in 1996.

She was then seen in films such as “Biwi No. 1”, “Sirf Tum”, “Filhaal…”, “Aankhen”, “Main Hoon Na”, “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?”. After a hiatus, she starred in the drama series Aarya and portrayed transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the miniseries “Taali”.

