Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi among most Googled people in India in 2022

Search engine Google has unveiled its ‘Year in Search 2022’, a rundown of the biggest trends in search it saw over the past 11+ months of the year 2022. The search engine has displayed its top 10 searched under various categories, one of which is people. In the top 10 list of most searched people in India over the past year, four belong to the field of entertainment, including Sushmita Sen at number 5. Lalit Modi, who had made public his relationship with Sushmita during the year, is at number 4.

Earlier this year, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi broke the internet when the latter announced that he was in a relationship with her. Following his explosive tweets and intimate pictures, the two have been ranked in the Top 10 most searched people on Google in 2022. Nupur Sharma is ranked first, the President of India, Droupadi Murumu, took the second spot. Rishi Sunak, Anjali Arora, Abdu Rozik, Eknath Shinde, Pravin Tambe and Amber Heard are the others on the list.