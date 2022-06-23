Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa to get divorce?

Seems like all is not well in Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marital life, as Charu Asopa has deleted all the images with her husband Rajeev Sen from Instagram but has retained the surname 'Sen.' This has led to strong speculations about their marriage hitting the rocks. On the other hand, Rajeev hasn't deleted their pictures and his Instagram is filled with Charu and Ziana's photos. In the video by Charu, she asked those who do not like her and the baby, to not watch them and spread negativity, as she only loves to spread happiness and called herself a "positive person." Charu pleaded to everyone "Live and let live."

Talking about the duo, they dated each other for a few years and then tied the knot on June 9, 2019. Within a year of their marriage, differences started to crop up between the two, and rumours about a rift between them began when Charu dropped the surname 'Sen' from her social media accounts and Rajeev moved to Delhi. Her cryptic posts about being heartbroken added more fuel to the fire.Later, they reconciled and publicly addressed that there were issues in their marriage but they worked it out. Recently, they were also seen spending quality time in Kashmir with baby Ziana. Charu recently talked about her bond with sister-in-law Sushmita and mentioned how she has learnt a lot from her especially when it comes to raising her daughter.Charu Asopa called Sushmita Sen one of the most amazing women in her life. She also mentioned how the Bollywood diva is an inspiration for her and makes her believe that women can do anything in life. “I share an amazing bond with my mother-in-law. In fact, she keeps pushing me to workout. She tells me to go for a daily massage so that my arms are in the right shape. She keeps motivating me and she’s amazing. I’ve three amazing women in my life, my mother, my mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. I learn from them on a regular basis. I’ve learnt a lot from my sister-in-law Sushmita didi, especially how well she has raised her two daughters despite being alone. She makes me believe that a woman can do anything in life,” she told E-Times.