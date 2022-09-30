Sussanne reviews ex-hubby Hrithik's 'Vikram Vedha': says 'one of my favourite movies ever'
By IANS | Published: September 30, 2022 11:42 AM 2022-09-30T11:42:05+5:30 2022-09-30T11:50:08+5:30
Mumbai, Sep 30 Sussanne Khan has said that 'Vikram Vedha' starring her former husband Hrithik Roshan, is by ...
Mumbai, Sep 30 Sussanne Khan has said that 'Vikram Vedha' starring her former husband Hrithik Roshan, is by far her most favourite movie ever.
Sussanne took to Instagram, where she shared a poster of the film and wrote: "RA RA RA RAaRooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan@saifalikhan_online and the entire team for this tremendous entertainer!!!"
She also declared the movie a "blockbuster", just like Saif Ali Khan's actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
"This one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER," Sussanne wrote.
'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.
The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.
'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.
The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app