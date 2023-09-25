Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad blessed with baby girl

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 25, 2023 07:54 PM2023-09-25T19:54:36+5:302023-09-25T19:55:06+5:30

Actor Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, joyfully welcomed their baby girl on September 23 . They ...

Actor Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, joyfully welcomed their baby girl on September 23 . They shared the wonderful news with their followers on social media, marking the arrival of their first child.

Swara and Fahad wrote on Instagram, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

Swara surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy in June 2022, four months after tying the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad. Swara and Fahad had a court marriage in February, which was followed by a social function a month later. The couple had met while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in January 2020 and had become close friends a while later.

