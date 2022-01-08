Swara Bhasker hits the trolls back who wished her death after COVID positive

Actress Swara Bhasker recently tested positive for Covid-19, the actress took her social media and informed her fans about her diagnosis "Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. Crossed fingers. So grateful for family & to be at home," Swara wrote after she tested positive for Covid-19.

As soon as her news went viral many friends from the industry and fans wished her a speedy recovery but there was also a troll section on her diagnosis, the netizens' trolls read as 'The best of all the news I have heard in 2022.' Another one commented, RIP in advance'.

And finally, now Swara hit the trolls back, the actress took her Twitter and wrote "And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega ?!?"

Well, we all wish Swara a speedy recovery.

Not only Swara but many celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, Kubbra Sait, Vishal Dadlani, and others have tested positive for COVID-19.