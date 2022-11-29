Swara Bhasker supports Nadav Lapid's Vulgar remark on The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's controversial movie The Kashmir Files is again making headlines after Israeli filmmaker, Nadav Lapid, who served as head jury for IFFI slammed the film calling it 'vulgar', 'inappropriate' and a 'propaganda film'. The leading actors Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and even director Vivek Agnihotri took to their social media handles to express their disagreement. However, actress, Swara Bhasker came forward in support of Nadav Lapid's comment. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world"

The Kashmir Files", which was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It also starred Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.