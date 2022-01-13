Swastika Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Actress Swastika Mukherjee of Dil Bechara fame took to social media to reveal that she has tested positive for Covid 19 and did so with a humorous post. Sharing that she is not a "Co-virgin" anymore, Swastika spoke in jest that those who hadn't tested positive were likely to be detested by the God of Death, Yama. She also included an imaginary conversation with the deity in her tweet. Reportedly, the actress is stable and seeking recovery at home.

Swastika Mukherjee, who is a renowned actress in the Bengali film industry. She made her acting debut with the 2001 Bengali film Hemanter Pakhi. However, her breakthrough film was Mastan, which released in 2004. She went on to feature in several Bengali movies and series such as Anubrata Bhalo Achho, Aami Ashbo Phirey, Byomkesh O Agnibaan, Saheb Bibi Golaam, Kia And Cosmos, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Hello Kolkata, The Stoneman Murders, Jaatishwar and Ebar Shabor, to name a few.In Bollywood, Swastika Mukherjee has featured in movies like Dil Bechara and in web-series Paatal Lok and Black Widows. She was last seen in the Bengali web-series Mohomaya.